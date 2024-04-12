Triple H sends a message to Cody Rhodes after he wins Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by dethroning Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes finally 'finished his story' and won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On social media, Triple H sent a message to the newly crowned champion.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes was controversially beaten by Roman Reigns. This time around, he received assists from the returning John Cena and The Undertaker. Seth Rollins and Jey Uso also played a crucial role during the 'Bloodline Rules' main event on Night Two.

On X (formerly Twitter), Triple H promoted the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event set to take place in France. He also shared an incredible poster featuring the new champion.

"A new era for a new champion… and next month, the @WWEUniverse in France helps usher it in. #WWEBacklash France streams LIVE from @LDLC_Arena on May 4, at a special start time of 1pm ET @peacock @WWENetwork," wrote Triple H.

Cody Rhodes revealed the gesture shown by Triple H after his victory at WrestleMania 40

Following his historic victory at WrestleMania 40, Triple H and Bruce Prichard joined Cody Rhodes in the ring at his request. He also celebrated his championship victory with John Cena, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and other top WWE Superstars.

Speaking at the post-WrestleMania XL press conference, The American Nightmare revealed that he was handed the watch his father Dusty Rhodes had pawned back in the day. The American Dream had done so to enable his son to go to acting school. Cody also appreciated the company's investment and responsibility thrust upon him to take them forward.

"I came to the back and Bruce Prichard and Triple H and Nick Khan handed me this [watch], which is the same watch that my dad had that he pawned so that I could go to acting school. So, the level of investment and responsibility that the company just put in my hands, I hope I can pay it back, pay it forward, 100 times over," said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is expected to feud with The Rock once the latter returns to WWE television for his next run. As of now, though, his opponent for Backlash 2024 remains a mystery.

