Cody Rhodes reveals why he might be in trouble with Triple H following WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has sent a message to Triple H after an exciting WWE WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia. The American Nightmare battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Night 2.

The Tribal Chief's historic title reign came to an end last night at the hands of Cody Rhodes. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show today, Rhodes poked fun at the announcer for supporting The Bloodline. He also joked that he was ready to challenge him to a match with the title on the line:

"When I came on here the other day, thinking that Pat was going to be all abrasive with The Bloodline love, and he wasn't. He was beautiful and generous, as you all were. But I was ready, in the pocket, I was ready to say, 'You know what if I win that title on Sunday, maybe we wrestle for that championship'. I was ready," he said. [From 01:43:28 - 01:43:55]

Rhodes then hilariously apologized for saying that he was going to change the title's appearance and trying to book matches with Pat McAfee:

"If Triple H is watching this, I'm already in trouble for trying to change the title. Now I am trying to book a match, I have no power," said Rhodes. [From 01:44:06 - 01:44:15]

Cody Rhodes reveals wonderful genture by Triple H after WWE WrestleMania

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed a gesture made by Triple H, Bruce Prichard, and Nick Khan following his victory last night at WrestleMania.

Speaking at the press conference following the premium live event, Cody Rhodes shared that he was given the watch his father, Dusty Rhodes, had pawned back in the day to attend acting school. He added that he hopes he can pay back the company for the level of investment they have put in him:

"I came to the back and Bruce Prichard and Triple H and Nick Khan handed me this [watch], which is the same watch that my dad had that he pawned so that I could go to acting school. So, the level of investment and responsibility that the company just put in my hands, I hope I can pay it back, pay it forward, 100 times over," Cody Rhodes said at the post-mania press conference. [35:41 - 36:28]

Expand Tweet

There is no offseason in professional wrestling and a new journey will begin tonight on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for fans tonight on the red brand.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Did you enjoy WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion