Triple H's wonderful gesture to Cody Rhodes backstage at WrestleMania 40 explained

Cody Rhodes eventually finished the story after defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare put an end to the Tribal Chief's 1,316-day title reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and celebrated with fellow WWE Superstars and Chief Content Officer, Triple H, afterwards in the ring.

The Game handed a gift to Cody Rhodes after his triumph, which was a gold Rolex. This was reportedly the same Rolex that the late WWE legend Dusty Rhodes had pawned to help his son go to an acting school many years ago.

"I came to the back and Bruce Prichard and Triple H and Nick Khan handed me this [watch], which is the same watch that my dad had that he pawned so that I could go to acting school. So, the level of investment and responsibility that the company just put in my hands, I hope I can pay it back, pay it forward, 100 times over," Rhodes said at the post-mania press conference. [35:41 - 36:28]

Cody Rhodes has repeatedy said since coming back to WWE that his target was to finish the story and become WWE Champion, a title his late father had never claimed.

Expand Tweet

Triple H says he is happy for Cody Rhodes finishing the story

Triple H had nothing but high praise for Cody Rhodes after he defeated Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The WWE's CCO remarked that he was very 'happy' for what The American Nightmare had accomplished and how impressive he has been as a top babyface in the company.

"The hardest thing I think in this business right now is to make a babyface. And then to make a babyface that almost everybody likes. That people are not just booing because it’s fun to do in the moment, to buy into that story and be that guy. Cody is that guy, but he is not that guy because it was manufactured. He’s that guy because he’s the right guy. I’m just so happy for him. He’s never quit, he’s never given up. I’m happy for him, and I know he will do amazing stuff," Triple H said. (H/T - 411mania.com)

It remains to be seen what new storylines will be created now that The American Nightmare has become the champion.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Cody should have been the one to end Roman's reign? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion