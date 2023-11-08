What connection does Cody Rhodes' father Dusty Rhodes have with WarGames? All you need to know

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will feature a Men's WarGames match pitting Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso against The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh. Adam Pearce announced the match on the November 6, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Cody Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, has a special connection to the WarGames bout. Dusty is the legend who created the iconic contest in 1987 and used it in Jim Crockett Promotions of the National Wrestling Alliance. It was later introduced as an annual match in World Championship Wrestling during the Fall Brawl event.

The WarGames concept that Dusty Rhodes came up with was slightly different from what fans see in modern-day pro wrestling. In his version of the match, the cages had a roof, and victory via pinfall was not allowed. However, WCW later added pinfall wins to the rules.

WWE started using the WarGames concept as part of its NXT TakeOver: WarGames events in 2017. Last year, Triple H introduced the match type to the main roster at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Interestingly, WWE has further modified Dusty Rhodes' original WarGames cage and removed the roof, but victory via pinfall is still allowed.

Recent reports have hinted at Cody Rhodes' mystery partner for WarGames

Currently, the Survivor Series Men's WarGames match is set to take place between two teams of four participants. However, a recent report has indicated that both squads could receive another member.

Drew McIntyre will reportedly join The Judgment Day, whereas Randy Orton is rumored to return to WWE RAW as the mystery partner for Team Rhodes.

Adam Pearce announced WarGames after becoming frustrated with both teams constantly ambushing one another. On the latest episode of RAW, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins were attacked by The Judgment Day while Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes rushed to the ring to save them.

There have been constant clashes between the two teams, such as Sami Zayn running away with Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase at Crown Jewel 2023, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso briefly holding the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, and The Judgment Day being unable to defeat Seth Rollins.

Are you excited for the upcoming showdown? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here