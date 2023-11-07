Details on mystery partner for team Cody Rhodes and fifth member of team Judgment Day for Survivor Series War Games - Reports

This week's episode of WWE RAW ended with the men's War Games match taking shape. Adam Pearce had had enough of the chaos and pitted the Judgment Day in a War Games match against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

The opening segment of the red brand saw Seth Rollins extend a challenge to Sami Zayn for his World Heavyweight Championship. The main event of the show saw Rollins getting the better of Zayn. However, after Zayn accepted his defeat and got out of the ring, The Judgment Day attacked him and Rollins.

Moments later, the WWE Universe saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso make their way to the ring to even the odds for Rollins and Zayn. Adam Pearce stormed the ring, announcing a match between the eight men for the upcoming Survivor Series War Games PLE.

A recent report from Xero News on their X handle claims that the plan for the Men's War Games match at the PLE is to have a five-on-five match between the two sides. The report further states that Judgment Day will be joined by Drew McIntyre, while Cody Rhodes' team will see Randy Orton make his return as a mystery partner.

Survivor Series War Games

Why did Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso attack the Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins saw themselves getting help from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso when they were attacked by The Judgment Day members. Rhodes and Uso have battled the Judgment Day on many occasions, becoming one of the stable's fiercest rivals.

Jey and Rhodes won the titles from Damian Priest and Finn Balor at WWE Fastlane but quickly dropped the titles in a few weeks on WWE RAW. In addition to the battle for the titles, Jey was approached many times by the members of the stable to join forces. However, he decided to side with Rhodes and battle the Judgment Day.

