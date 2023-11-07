"LMAOOOOOO what is that," "Triple H brought back Stardust" - Fans react to Cody Rhodes on Survivor Series: WarGames poster

WWE fans are having a blast over the recently shared Survivor Series poster featuring Cody Rhodes.

Adam Pearce announced a star-studded WarGames match for Survivor Series 2023 during the closing moments of RAW. Shortly after, Triple H took to Twitter to react to the big announcement and shared an insane Survivor Series poster featuring Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare can be seen wearing army camouflage face paint in the picture featured on the poster.

The poster received a positive response from most fans, but several joked about how it reminded them of a forgotten character.

Check out the poster as well as some of the most amusing reactions to the same:

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to compete in the WarGames match

A Men's WarGames match is scheduled for the Survivor Series: WarGames event. Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn are set to take on The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) in a huge multi-man match.

Rhodes recently took on Damian Priest at the Crown Jewel 2023 event and scored a big win over The Judgment Day member. The American Nightmare still has Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title on his mind. First, though, he is looking forward to Survivor Series: WarGames and the big match against The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day has terrorized the main roster for more than a year at this point. The stable will face quite possibly its biggest challenge yet when it meets Rollins, Rhodes, Uso, and Zayn at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Only time will tell if The Judgment Day manages to pick another huge win or if things go haywire for them at the mega event.

What are your thoughts on the Survivor Series: WarGames poster featuring Cody Rhodes with a painted face? Are you excited for the Premium Live Event? Sound off in the comment section below.

