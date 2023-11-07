WWE officially announces WarGames participants following chaotic ending to RAW

Following another chaotic ending to this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE finally announced the participants for the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. This year's bout will feature eight superstars from the red brand.

At Crown Jewel, it was revealed that the iconic match would be returning at Survivor Series in Chicago on November 5th. The bout debuted on the main roster last year for the men and women. On the men's side, The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

For several months now, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have been involved in a feud with The Judgment Day. The two parties have faced each other multiple times in different variation of matches and have been involved in several brawls on TV. That was no different on WWE RAW this week.

In the main event of the show, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn collided for the World Heavyweight Championship. After the bout, The Judgment Day showed up and attacked Zayn. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Rollins got involved and it led to a huge brawl at ringside.

Adam Pearce had enough, and he announced that the four babyfaces will take on the four heels in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

