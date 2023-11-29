"At what point is it worth it anymore?" - Former WWE star feels Tony Khan might get bored of AEW (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar has claimed that there might come a time when AEW president Tony Khan calls it quits as the president of All Elite Wrestling due to burnout.

Having to juggle major roles in a Premier League football team, an NFL team, and two wrestling companies can't be the easiest life to lead. However, Tony Khan seems to make it work, for now at least.

During the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 explained that Tony doesn't need the fulfillment of running a successful company since he's already achieved that. But if he's not chasing that goal, then what?

“When you don’t need it [finding fulfillment] like at what point is time to—you do get burnt out, and what is the fulfillment for him? Is he out to collect the WWE’s scalp? Because we had our fake Tuesday rating war and it was, in theory, a defeat, do you consider the ratings the metric of that battle? But at the same time, is it the quality of product? Like does he love bringing it to people each and every week?"

He continued:

"The dude vanity searches himself for negative comments, I didn’t know there were any negative comments about me, nor do I care, nor would I even bother looking them up because I am far too busy doing the things I want to do, that I love to do, that I think are necessary so things I want to do and love to do can be hopefully successful.” [9:01 - 9:57]

EC3 stated that seeing a lot of negativity around AEW could prove costly for Tony Khan as he could be suffering from burnout. However, he did explain that sometimes success can feel even greater when you have had a tough time getting there.

“Like can he handle it when it doesn’t feel good? Can you get through the suffering? I’ve suffered a lot—I mean everybody’s suffered in some ways, but suffering is what makes the good great. Suffering is what makes things worth it, going through the turmoil and the hardships are what make the end result better. So I think he can be very easily be burnt out, especially when you’ve grown up, like he grew up rich, he doesn’t need it. When you do reach that level of burnout, at what point is it worth it anymore? Or I can just go and buy a new toy, I heard the LA Dodgers are for sale, why not?” [9:58 - 10:38]

Tony Khan was recently asked about CM Punk's WWE return

Part of the reason why so many people seem to have a negative view of AEW right now is because CM Punk is in WWE. The former AEW World Champion's return to the company he once hated sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, and a number of people see this as a killer blow to All Elite Wrestling's momentum.

But when he was asked about Punk's WWE return by BBC reporter Steve Hermon, Tony Khan explained that he couldn't talk about it due to legal reasons.

Khan claimed he wasn't ducking the question as it was something he just can't talk about, before getting the interview back on track by talking about All In 2024.

