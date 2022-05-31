Athena breaks silence after AEW debut at Double or Nothing

AEW star Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, took to Twitter to share her first post after signing with the company.

The 33-year-old star was released by WWE on November 4, 2021, ending her six-year stint with the sports entertainment juggernaut. Since her departure, she has been wrestling on the independent circuit and is the current Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion.

During the recently-concluded Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Athena made her All Elite Wrestling debut after the TBS Championship bout between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay. In a post-match confrontation, she stood alongside Kris Statlander and Jay and had a face-off against Cargill and The Baddies.

Shortly after, Athena expressed her delight at joining All Elite Wrestling by tweeting that she was "on top of the world." She has also changed her Twitter name to 'Athena is All Elite.'

Check out her full message below:

"On top of the world!!! Still can't believe last night happened. Thank you .@aew for the extremy warm welcome. I promise you won't be disappointed!! I'm on a whole 'nother level now because I am #AllElite!!" #FallenGoddess #TheAlpha."

Athena wasn't the only debutant at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

The Fallen Goddess was one of three stars who made their first appearances in All Elite Wrestling at the recently concluded pay-per-view.

Stokely Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens in WWE, also made his debut and caused a distraction during the TBS Championship match, resulting in Jade Cargill getting the victory.

Former ROH World Champion Rush was the last of the debutants at Double at Nothing 2022. He appeared in a taped segment and was introduced as Andrade El Idolo's "business partner."

Additionally, Paige VanZant made her in-ring debut for AEW in a six-person mixed tag team match at the pay-per-view. PVZ, Ethan Page, and TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defeated Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti via pinfall after a bout that lasted almost 13 minutes.

With new names debuting and old feuds concluding, it'll be interesting to see if and how All Elite Wrestling builds newer storylines in the upcoming weeks.

