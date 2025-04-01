Athena breaks silence ahead of possible career-defining match on Dynamite after nearly 3 years

  • home icon
By Sujay
Modified Apr 01, 2025 02:08 GMT
Athena is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Athena's X page)

Athena has broken her silence ahead of a potentially career-defining match on Dynamite after nearly three years. The fans will eagerly await this.

The Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion showed up in a shocking way on Collision and immediately went after AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. She later took out Robyn Renegade as Mercedes escaped the ring.

The former WWE star was last seen in a Dynamite ring nearly three years ago when she teamed up with Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale to defeat Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford on October 5, 2022. Since then, she has been active in Ring of Honor and has made several AEW appearances here and there.

After appearing on Collision, she has now stated that the Owen Hart Cup is in her sights. Taking to X/Twitter, she wrote:

“Said hi. Made new friends. On my quest to the Owen Hart Cup minions! #ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #MinionOverlord #AmericanJoshi #TheInspiration #WatchROH.”
Mercedes Mone took a swipe at Athena

As Athena appeared on AEW Collision to attack former WWE star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, one has to remember that this rivalry has been building for some time.

When Mercedes and Billie Starkz were involved in a feud a few weeks ago, the TBS Champion took to social media to take a shot at Starkz’s trainer, who also happens to be the Ring of Honor Women's Champion. She took the shot on X/Twitter and wrote:

“I hope you learned a thing or two tonight @BillieStarkz because whoever trained yoU! Clearly doesn’t know what she’s doing. 😂🫢🤣 #aewdynamite.”

This was the exact moment when she kindled the rivalry with Athena and it came to a standstill last Saturday on Collision. It will be interesting to see what will come of this rivalry in the near future.

Edited by Neda Ali
