Athena (fka Ember Moon) calls out a major AEW star who hasn't wrestled in 461+ days

AEW star Athena has been going back and forth on Twitter with a former AEW Women's Champion. The dispute started after the AEW star interfered in a match involving Black Swan and Billie Starkz at TussleMania. The star in question is Thunder Rosa.

As Starkz and Athena are close friends, the 35-year-old star was intrigued by La Mera Mera's actions. After the match, she took to Twitter and stated that she knew what Rosa was up to and called her a coward. Rosa responded, saying that they could talk about the match if the latter wanted.

Further, the ROH Women's World Champion tweeted that she doesn't reach out to anyone for matches.

"Oh no baby girl... the champ doesn't reach out to #PorcelainHussies for a match... they come to me. I'll be waiting for when you get the courage to take this a** whooping! And just be clear #ROHBoardOfDirectors this is a fight we both want let her through." wrote Athena.

Fans are wondering if Ring of Honor will book the match between this dynamic duo.

Athena said, "Never Say Never," when asked about returning to WWE

The current ROH Women's World Champion was released from WWE in 2021. The latter made a name for herself in the company and won several championships during her tenure.

While speaking to the K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, the 35-year-old star did not deny the possibility of going to WWE.

"I don't know. I'll never say never. I'm enjoying my time with AEW and Ring Of Honor right now, but I'll never say never, "I miss the people there, I made like a really big group of friends there between the crew and the staff and some girls and guys in the locker room. Like, I miss them, at the end of the day it's all pro wrestling," said Athena.

A match between the current ROH Women's World Champion and former AEW Women's Champion would be a treat to the eyes.

