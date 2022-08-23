"He had that 'it' look" - Attitude Era Legend weighs in on who had the better career between Edge and Christian

Attitude Era icon Gangrel has weighed in on who he thinks has had a better career between Edge and Christian. The Rated-R Superstar and the AEW performer are his former stablemates in The Brood.

As a trio, The Brood may have only lasted for less than a year, but their impact on the famed WWE Attitude Era cannot be ignored. It was a gimmick that truly propelled both Edge and Christian into the eyes of fans. Fans recall Gangrel's blood spraying and their entrance music that the Rated-R Superstar still walks out to from time to time in WWE.

But of the two who are still performing, Gangrel expressed who he felt has had a better career. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE legend stated that overall, Edge may have out-performed Christian Cage:

"His personality, maybe his – well, they knew that they wanted him right away. He's taller, you know, bigger frame on him, size was better. He's great on the microphone. He has a certain smile that you just can't imitate. It's just that 'it' look, he had that 'it' look ... He's got such an aura, an energy. His energy is just amazing." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Edge never won any titles as a part of The Brood. However, he became a grand-slam champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, and the first-ever winner of Money In The Bank.

Christian Cage, on the other hand, did win the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship in October 1998 from Taka Michinoku. However, he would hold the belt for a month before losing to the man who would have the longest reign recognized by WWE, Gillberg.

Both Edge and Christian Cage are having great runs this late into their careers.

During the mid-2010s, it seemed as if wrestling fans the world over had seen the last of Edge and Christian Cage when it came to in-ring competition. Both men were forced to retire due to injuries.

The former Tag Team Champions are on two of the best runs of their careers, almost a quarter-century from teaming with Gargrel in The Brood.

Edge recently returned to WWE at SummerSlam after being betrayed by The Judgment Day stable. The past two-and-a-half years have seen The Rated-R Superstar work WrestleMania feuds with the likes of Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

Meanwhile, Christian Cage has recently become one of the most loathed individuals on the AEW roster. He recently turned on his long-time protege Jungle Boy, who is now hellbent on taking down the former WWE Superstar.

