Attitude Era veteran has one-word reaction to The Young Bucks' AEW World Tag Team Championship win

Don Callis has reacted to The Young Bucks' AEW World Tag Team Championship win, and in typical Callis fashion, he's managed to go over the top with just a single word.

In the main event of last week's episode of Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson became the first-ever two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. The duo defeated Jurassic Express in a brutal ladder match to claim the titles.

Callis has plenty of history with the Bucks, having worked as the manager and spokesman for Kenny Omega during his World Championship reign. Taking to Twitter, The Invisible Hand provided a one-word reaction to The Bucks' historic win:

"GOATs"

The Bucks have been on a tremendous run in AEW as of late. Before beating Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy to win the titles, they defeated the previous tag champions Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix.

Matt and Nick Jackson also teamed up with reDragon and Bullet Club's Hikuleo on a recent edition of Dynamite to secure a huge 10-man tag match win featuring Jurassic Express on the opposite side.

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks recently reflected on their historic win

In the aftermath of The Young Bucks' win, Matt Jackson briefly spoke about the tag title match on an episode of Being The Elite.

Matt admitted that he is closer to his final years as a professional wrestler and was highly appreciative of the win from Dynamite. He said:

"My body is obviously pretty sore. It was a great night. I realize now 18 years of being a wrestler that these moments are very rare and you have to really appreciate them when they happen. I'm closer to the end than the beginning now so there's not many of these moments left. That was really special for me and my brother to be up there and to become the first 2-time AEW tag team champions. Just proud and happy. Felt like we had a great match. We aren't hurt, most importantly. We can come home to our families in one piece."

Young Bucks® @youngbucks A fresh start over

A different hand to play

The deeper we fall

The stronger we stay

And we'll be better

The second time around A fresh start overA different hand to playThe deeper we fallThe stronger we stayAnd we'll be betterThe second time around https://t.co/BFI75a0jM1

The Hardys were also scheduled to compete in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match from last week's Dynamite. The bout was originally scheduled as a three-way ladder match.

However, Matt and Jeff Hardy were forced to withdraw from the match following Jeff's latest arrest. The Charismatic Enigma is suspended from AEW for the time being.

