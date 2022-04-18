WWE Attitude Era veteran claims AEW star is far better than AJ Styles

Don Callis made a bold claim that Kenny Omega is the greatest big match wrestler that has ever lived, and that he's far better than AJ Styles.

Don Callis is a well-traveled veteran who was an active worker in WWE during the Attitude Era. He formed a tag team with Rick Martel known as the Models.

However, Martel departed for WCW and in 1997, Callis debuted in WWE as The Jackyl. He eventually went on to manage Farooq and Bradshaw (The Acolytes) before getting released from the company.

In 2020, Callis began a run as Kenny Omega's manager in AEW and played a crucial role in helping the Best Bout Machine capture the AEW World Championship. He would go on to help the Cleaner kick open the "Forbidden Door" and win the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

When asked on Twitter to choose between AJ Styles and Kenny Omega, the Invisible Hand stated that the The Best Bout Machine was the greatest big match performer in history:

"It’s very simple: @KennyOmegamanX is the best big match wrestler who ever lived and number two is not close" - Don Callis tweeted.

Kenny Omega and AJ Styles have squared off in only one singles match

Considering the lengths of their careers, it might seem a surprise that AJ Styles and Kenny Omega have faced off in one-on-one action just once. That bout came at PCW's Back to School Bash event at LID Nightclub in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 2006, with the AEW star coming out on top.

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy Fun fact: Kenny omega almost quit wrestling until he wrestled AJ styles in PCW. Omega learned a lot from styles since then, even in NJPW. AJ helped with the story line where the golden lovers reunited. AJ styles is truly an inspiration to every wrestler. Fun fact: Kenny omega almost quit wrestling until he wrestled AJ styles in PCW. Omega learned a lot from styles since then, even in NJPW. AJ helped with the story line where the golden lovers reunited. AJ styles is truly an inspiration to every wrestler. https://t.co/MYzcs9Z7Rk

As part of the Bullet Club, they tagged together in 2016 to take on CHAOS's Shinsuke Nakamura and Yoshi-Hashi, with the former team coming out on top.

The Phenomenal One has enjoyed a highly successful career in WWE so far and looks set to spend the last few years of his physical peak there. Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW since Full Gear in 2021 when he lost the world title to Hangman Adam Page.

Both men are two of the greatest of all time, and if the stars were to align, a potential match between them would be earth-shattering.

