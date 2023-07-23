Austin Gunn breaks character; sends a heartfelt message after Billy Gunn teased retirement from AEW

Billy Gunn, out of nowhere, has seemingly announced his retirement in AEW. While this has not been made official, his son Austin Gunn shared a heartful message for his father.

Billy and Austin Gunn haven't been on the best of terms these past few months. The Gunns were a family trio, taking on the competition together until they partnered up with The Acclaimed. An inside conflict between the faction broke out, which led to Austin and Colten Gunn turning heel and splitting up from them.

Austin Gunn took to Twitter to break character for just a second and posted a message for his father following his actions, paying tribute to him.

"All jokes aside, thank you for everything. never needed a big send off, never asked for anything, just went out there & had fun and even though we haven’t seen eye to eye recently, we love you @RealBillyGunn #AEWCollision."

Austin Gunn honoring his father on Twitter

Billy Gunn possibly announced retirement at Collision

In a surprising fashion, Billy Gunn has seemingly teased retirement after their match tonight on Collision.

A while ago, The Acclaimed challenged The House of Black for the AEW World Trios titles. Malakai Black pinned Billy Gunn himself to take the victory. Suddenly after the match, Gunn unlaced his boots, left them in the ring, and simply walked past The Acclaimed on his way backstage.

Unlacing of boots usually denotes someone hanging it all up. While there hasn't been a statement from the former WWE Hall of Famer himself, it can be assumed that he has the intention of calling it a career.

This could be the last time The Acclaimed would be a trio, as Daddy A** might put a close to his three-decade-long career. Whether this is for real or simply a work for the storyline, Gunn's career should be celebrated.

Do you think Billy Gunn is retiring for real? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars