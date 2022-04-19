"F**k you" - WWE Hall of Famer's son sends a message to AEW star CM Punk 

Austin Gunn recently sent out an explicit message to fellow AEW star CM Punk while recounting some of Gunn Club's accomplishments.

Since debuting for All Elite Wrestling in September 2021, The Second City Saint has slowly risen the ranks and is currently eying to capture the AEW World Championship from Hangman Page. As is the case with any successful athlete, even CM Punk has made many enemies on his way to the top, one of them being the Gunn Club.

Though the stable hasn't yet clashed against Punk in the ring, they regularly take potshots at the former WWE Champion on Twitter. Austin Gunn took to the microblogging site a few hours back to boast about the Gunn Club's recent string of matches with Sting & Darby Allin, FTR, Jurassic Express, and Blackpool Combat Club.

In closing, he challenged Jeff and Matt Hardy and wrote an expletive for CM Punk.

"sting & darby jurassic express six star FTR mox & bryan the Gunn’s only put CLASSICS on TV…ya’ll wanna be next?? @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND ps. f**k you @CMPunk," tweeted Austin Gunn.

Check out Austin Gunn's tweet here.

A couple of weeks back, Austin Gunn responded to Punk's open challenge on Twitter, after which the latter threatened to beat up the entire Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, and Bill Gunn).

CM Punk has an interesting challenge lying ahead of him on this week's AEW Dynamite

On last Friday's episode of AEW Rampage, Dustin Rhodes challenged CM Punk to a first-time-ever match between the two veteran performers. The announcers later confirmed that The Straight Edge Superstar accepted the challenge and that the bout was set to go down on this week's Dynamite.

EliteAEW®️🧬 @EIiteAEW



If Dustins run in match imo.

Dustin Rhodes challenges MR CM PUNK to a match on Dynamite!If Dustins run in #AEW has proven anything, he can still go and hang. This will surely end up surprising people and be amatch imo. Dustin Rhodes challenges MR CM PUNK to a match on Dynamite! If Dustins run in #AEW has proven anything, he can still go and hang. This will surely end up surprising people and be a 🔥 match imo. https://t.co/p2N8aVTsBR

With Punk already having made his intentions to challenge for the AEW Championship clear, it's safe to assume he could pick up a momentum-boosting win over Dustin Rhodes. It will be intriguing to see if the promotion books an interaction between Punk and Page on Dynamite ahead of their potential match.

Do you see Punk ever coming to blows with Austin Gunn in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava