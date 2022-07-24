"I did NOT choke" - WWE legend's son lashes out after being humiliated on AEW television, calls out The Acclaimed

Austin Gunn has voiced his anger after The Acclaimed won the rap battle on Rampage this week. He also called out the popular tag team and offered them the opportunity to pick any stipulation for a future bout.

The latest edition of AEW Rampage saw the Gunn Club locking horns with The Acclaimed in a rap battle. The unorthodox segment was hosted by notable rapper Lil Scooby and was well-received by fans in attendance. Billy Gunn's son Austin issued the challenge to Platinum Max Caster on Dynamite this week. However, he eventually choked as the latter left him scraping for words.

Austin took to Twitter to express that he didn't choke. He accused rap battle judge Lil Scooby of denying him the finish of his third rap verse. The Gunn Club member then challenged The Acclaimed to pick any stipulation they'd like for their in-ring clash. Here's what he tweeted:

NOT ass boy @theaustingunn



stupid Lil Scooby



I did NOT choke



whatever match The Acclaimed wanna pick, me and woke up today & watched the rap battle again..stupid Lil Scooby @reallilscrappy didn’t let me finish my 3rd round!! 🤬I did NOT chokewhatever match The Acclaimed wanna pick, me and @coltengunn are walking out with our hands raised & we’ll put an end to all of this for good woke up today & watched the rap battle again..stupid Lil Scooby @reallilscrappy didn’t let me finish my 3rd round!! 🤬I did NOT chokewhatever match The Acclaimed wanna pick, me and @coltengunn are walking out with our hands raised & we’ll put an end to all of this for good

The Acclaimed got thrashed by The Gunn Club after the rap battle

Austin Gunn shocked fans by taunting Platinum Max Caster with two brutal WWE references. He first name-dropped Bobby Lashley, referring to the superstar's infamous 2018 segment with his "sisters". It's worth noting that Lashley's sister, Francis, was impersonated by Max Caster.

Gunn then blasted Caster for apparently copying John Cena's rapper gimmick during the latter's ''Doctor of Thugonomics'' days. After their defeat, Billy Gunn and his sons quickly attacked Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. The Gunn Club once again outnumbered the popular tag team, leading to a beatdown as the segment ended.

The beatdown prompted Excalibur to exclaim:

“The Gunn Club may have lost the rap battle but they got the last word here tonight.”

The feud between the once-allied factions has reached its boiling point with this beatdown. A challenge has been issued and it will be interesting to see how The Acclaimed responds.

What type of match would you like to see between the two teams? Give your thoughts in the comments section below!

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. Will The Acclaimed emerge victorious in this feud? Yes No 0 votes so far