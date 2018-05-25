SK's Take on Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn at WWE Money In The Bank

What to expect from Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn at Money In The Bank?

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 25 May 2018, 01:59 IST

Bobby Lashley laid a beat-down on the impostors who were pretending to be his sisters

Bobby Lashley recently commenced his first feud since returning to the WWE; with said feud coming against Sami Zayn.

We believe that the WWE is set to take this rivalry to a crescendo, and announce a match between Lashley and Zayn for the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

It was on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW that Sami Zayn organized a talk segment with Bobby Lashley’s ‘sisters’.

Lashley’s sisters were in fact 3 indie wrestlers who had dressed up as women, so as to portray the roles of The Dominator’s real-life older sisters.

While Zayn and the aforementioned independent wrestlers mocked, and eventually attacked Lashley, the latter got the better of them—downing the trio of pretenders, which in turn garnered Lashley a huge pop from the crowd as Zayn made a hasty retreat.

Our sources confirm that the WWE plans on booking a match between Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn to take place at the promotion’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view event next month.

Additionally, what further solidifies the aforementioned possibility is that the WWE has now put forth a statement; teasing the continuation of Lashley’s feud with Zayn.

The WWE’s statement asserted that while Lashley initially took Zayn’s mockery in a light-hearted manner, the situation escalated—with Lashley beating up the 3 impostors.

It was also emphasized that Lashley may be as “good-natured” as they come, however, considering that Zayn mocked the former’s family, the WWE Universe could see him retaliate against Zayn.

As we had previously noted, the WWE higher-ups are incredibly high on Bobby Lashley and view him as a main-event caliber Superstar.

Lashley’s feud with Sami Zayn is likely to continue being prominently featured in the weeks to come on RAW—with Lashley being the favorite to defeat Zayn and go over in the feud.

The WWE Universe can expect the promotion to officially confirm a match between Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn to be added to the Money In The Bank PPV.

WWE’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th—with Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn being one of the event’s marquee matchups.