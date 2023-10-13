"AWESOME!!!," says Bryan Danielson after AEW announces former WWE Superstar's debut

AEW star Bryan Danielson is excited as Tony Khan announced that a former WWE star will debut next week on Rampage. The man in question is none other than Mistico fka Sin Cara.

Mistico is scheduled to take on Rocky Romero next week on AEW Rampage in what Tony Khan called a grudge match. The two men have a history during their time together in CMLL.

Bryan Danielson took to Twitter and said that having the star in AEW was fantastic. He also used Excalibur and the late Brodie Lee's famous phrase.

“AWESOME!!! You know what this means…,” Danielson tweeted.

Expand Tweet

This news should hopefully cheer up Tony Khan, as he has been embroiled in a Twitter spat with a host of WWE names. He has taken shots at Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and The Undertaker in a bizarre moment yesterday.

With Dynamite returning to its usual Wednesday slot next week, that should hopefully be a relief to Tony. That could also mean that the ratings will stabilize as AEW reels from the blows that were dealt by NXT on Tuesday.

Are you excited to see Mistico’s debut? Let us know in the comments below

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE