Create

"Awful" - Twitter explodes to The Acclaimed's unique approach at lashing out against their opponents on AEW Dynamite

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 17, 2022 08:40 AM IST
The Acclaimed
AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed

The wrestling world erupted with mixed feelings after current AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, released a new rap video on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

The Acclaimed are set to defend their tag team titles in a rematch against Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee at this Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. In an attempt to hype up their match, the champions created a music video mocking their opponents.

#TheAcclaimed drops their latest music video "A Hand For A Hand" RIGHT NOW!It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/yhPIc6XHAD

Wrestling fans were divided about the clip. Some, for example, were not impressed with the rap from the Tag Team Champions.

The Acclaimed Music Video Is Awful #AEWDynamite
@AEWonTV https://t.co/2l8WOeJ6JI
@AEWonTV @the_kdsizzle_ @uncannyMark this is just awful
@AEWonTV Lame & Cringey
"Anybody that enjoys this is a mindless idiot. #AEW is a detriment to professional wrestling, and it’s fans will watch anything that this s*** company and that idiot @TonyKhan puts in front of them. @PaulWight should’ve retired 10! years ago. All of you s***," a fan tweeeted.

Check out the tweet here.

People felt it was childish, and the production quality did not impress them either.

@AEWonTV https://t.co/upj6IA6Ovj
@AEWonTV So creative 🤦‍♂️
@AEWonTV I think my 3rd grader edited this video https://t.co/GUOBPY70Vd
@AEWonTV This is pathetic

A bunch of people did enjoy the segment and were shocked that others were not impressed.

@AEW @TBSNetwork I really enjoyed this! I don't care what anyone else says. I was entertained! 😂
@AEWonTV It’s crazy how many people are hating on this lol.
@AEW @TBSNetwork Okay that was really really funny 😂
Everybody Loves the Acclaimed. twitter.com/Bowens_Officia…

Some felt that this music video was high quality and that a top record label should sign the duo.

These guys every week always come up with the funniest and most clever raps I have ever heard. Somebody please sign these two to a record label. #TheAcclaimed #AEW twitter.com/aew/status/159…
This has eminem vibes fr twitter.com/aew/status/159…
@AEWonTV IF SOMEONE DONT SIGN THEM TO A RECORD DEAL

The wrestling world was elated to see Paul Wight's (FKA The Big Show) former gimmick make a surprise return but felt that was the only good thing about the segment.

@AEW @TBSNetwork @PaulWight your the best Captain Insano Ever!! #AEWDynamite!!
@AEW @TBSNetwork The only thing good about this video was the Captain Insano cameo.

Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed then wrestled Swerve Strickland following the segment and, unfortunately, suffered a loss.

What was your reaction to the rap video? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...