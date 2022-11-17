"Awful" - Twitter explodes to The Acclaimed's unique approach at lashing out against their opponents on AEW Dynamite

The wrestling world erupted with mixed feelings after current AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, released a new rap video on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

The Acclaimed are set to defend their tag team titles in a rematch against Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee at this Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. In an attempt to hype up their match, the champions created a music video mocking their opponents.

Wrestling fans were divided about the clip. Some, for example, were not impressed with the rap from the Tag Team Champions.

"Anybody that enjoys this is a mindless idiot. #AEW is a detriment to professional wrestling, and it’s fans will watch anything that this s*** company and that idiot @TonyKhan puts in front of them. @PaulWight should’ve retired 10! years ago. All of you s***," a fan tweeeted.

People felt it was childish, and the production quality did not impress them either.

A bunch of people did enjoy the segment and were shocked that others were not impressed.

Some felt that this music video was high quality and that a top record label should sign the duo.

The wrestling world was elated to see Paul Wight's (FKA The Big Show) former gimmick make a surprise return but felt that was the only good thing about the segment.

Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed then wrestled Swerve Strickland following the segment and, unfortunately, suffered a loss.

