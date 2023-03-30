"B**bs are b**bing" - Top AEW star sends a naughty message to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair 

A major AEW star recently took to Twitter to share a rather saucy comment about WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. The star in question is TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Charlotte Flair has been a megastar in WWE for several years, leading to several title reigns in her run. Apart from her in-ring skills, her physique, and powerful aura are also major factors behind her dominance.

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, Charlotte has been training hard to be at her peak before facing her next opponent. She recently took to Twitter to share a picture of herself showcasing her gear.

This prompted a comment from AEW star Jade Cargill.

"B**bs are b**bing🤤," she tweeted.

Charlotte Flair's opponent at WWE WrestleMania had a bold message for her this week

The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion has a tough challenge ahead of her at the Showcase of the Immortals as she looks to defend her title against Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator unleashed a vicious side of herself during her win at the 2023 Royal Rumble, earning a ticket to WrestleMania. She chose to challenge Charlotte Flair. On this week's episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley had a message for The Queen ahead of their impending bout.

"I must beat Charlotte Flair. I must prove that I'm the best. I must become the biggest star here in this industry. And I need Charlotte's title to do so. It comes down to Charlotte's legacy against my destiny. Charlotte can't stop me from becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania," said Ripley.

Ripley certainly looks determined to dethrone Charlotte Flair by hook or by crook at WWE WrestleMania. It remains to be seen whether the SmackDown Women's Champion will be able to retain her title against the onslaught of The Eradicator.

