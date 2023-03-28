"It comes down to Charlotte's legacy against my destiny"- Rhea Ripley sends out a warning to Charlotte Flair ahead of WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a warning to her opponent Charlotte Flair ahead of WrestleMania 39.

At the premium live event, The Queen will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against The Eradicator.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley sent out a stern warning to her arch-rival during her promo as she mentioned that she would need Charlotte Flair's title to prove that she is the best in the industry.

The Eradicator further added that it will be Flair's legacy against her destiny at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I must beat Charlotte Flair. I must prove that I'm the best. I must become the biggest star here in this industry. And I need Charlotte's title to do so. It comes down to Charlotte's legacy against my destiny. Charlotte can't stop me from becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania," said Ripley.

Check out Rhea Ripley's promo below:

Rhea Ripley spoke about how her journey in WWE

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently spoke about her journey in WWE.

While speaking on Biography: WWE Legends, The Eradicator mentioned that she has gained a lot of self-confidence over the years. She has also attained knowledge about the cameras and their positioning.

Ripley further detailed that during Vince McMahon's regime, she has learned to be prepared for any circumstances.

“With Triple H, I built up my self-confidence, going out there and being true to myself,” she explained. “Reacting to things on the spot as I would and not just doing it to please people. I also learned about cameras and positioning and all the stuff people don’t think about. Presenting myself in a way that I am bigger than life… When I went to RAW and Vince was in charge, the one thing I learned most was to be ready for anything. Be prepared 24/7 because things change so rapidly. It was sink or swim. Lucky for me, I definitely kept my head afloat and swam.”

It would be exciting to see if The Eradicator can dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania or not.

