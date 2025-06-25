"B-BUT THE WRESTLEMANIAAAA DREAM," "Where the best…get wasted?" - Fans convinced Triple H has buried ex-AEW stars after WWE move

AEW has let go of several stars in the past few months. Talents like Ricky Saints, Miro, and Ethan Page are among the prominent names who have joined WWE soon after their exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Rey Fenix and Penta also joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2025 after a five-year-long stint with the Tony Khan-led company. While Penta left AEW following the expiration of his contract, Fenix was released from the organization in February 2025.
Following their controversial exit from All Elite Wrestling, Penta and Fenix decided to take their talents to WWE. While El Zero Miedo has been booked well on RAW, The Mexa King has struggled to gain momentum on SmackDown.
Rey Fenix has been barely featured on WWE television in the past few months. The former AEW International Champion won his last match in early May. After failing to qualify for the 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the SmackDown star was sent to WWE NXT, proving that Triple H did not have any plans for him.
Penta has also lost a considerable amount of momentum since WrestleMania 41. The dynamic luchador failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship, nor could he become Mr. MITB.
On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Penta locked horns with Bron Breakker. The fan-favorite luchador was pinned clean in this contest, raising questions over Triple H's booking. Many fans on X/Twitter shared their opinion on WWE not properly using Fenix and Penta, with many calling their exit from AEW a mistake.
A user pointed out how The Lucha Bros. seemingly took a pay cut to work in WWE instead of accepting a much better financial deal from Tony Khan. The post drew several intriguing reactions, with many people criticizing the two luchadors for being lured by the dream of a WrestleMania moment.
While some refuse to show sympathy to The Lucha Bros. due to their controversial AEW departure, others called out Triple H for wasting the two quality talents.
Not every AEW star has benefited from moving to WWE
In the past few months, WWE has acquired the services of a number of prominent AEW stars. Ethan Page and Ricky Saints seem to have benefited the most from their move to the Stamford-based promotion, as it has led them to championship success. However, Triple H has not come up with any solid plans for stars like Miro, Malakai Black, and Rey Fenix, all of whom came to WWE with high hopes.
While The Game had done a great job in booking Penta for a while, the former All Elite Wrestling star has lost several major matches in the past few weeks. WWE also signed Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May) recently, and it remains to be seen how she is booked going forward.
If the sports entertainment juggernaut continues to underutilize talents from other promotions, it would not be surprising if more and more free agents go on to sign with All Elite Wrestling instead.
