"B-BUT THE WRESTLEMANIAAAA DREAM," "Where the best…get wasted?" - Fans convinced Triple H has buried ex-AEW stars after WWE move

AEW has let go of several stars in the past few months. Talents like Ricky Saints, Miro, and Ethan Page are among the prominent names who have joined WWE soon after their exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Rey Fenix and Penta also joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2025 after a five-year-long stint with the Tony Khan-led company. While Penta left AEW following the expiration of his contract, Fenix was released from the organization in February 2025.

Following their controversial exit from All Elite Wrestling, Penta and Fenix decided to take their talents to WWE. While El Zero Miedo has been booked well on RAW, The Mexa King has struggled to gain momentum on SmackDown.

Trending

Rey Fenix has been barely featured on WWE television in the past few months. The former AEW International Champion won his last match in early May. After failing to qualify for the 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the SmackDown star was sent to WWE NXT, proving that Triple H did not have any plans for him.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Penta has also lost a considerable amount of momentum since WrestleMania 41. The dynamic luchador failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship, nor could he become Mr. MITB.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Penta locked horns with Bron Breakker. The fan-favorite luchador was pinned clean in this contest, raising questions over Triple H's booking. Many fans on X/Twitter shared their opinion on WWE not properly using Fenix and Penta, with many calling their exit from AEW a mistake.

Expand Tweet

A user pointed out how The Lucha Bros. seemingly took a pay cut to work in WWE instead of accepting a much better financial deal from Tony Khan. The post drew several intriguing reactions, with many people criticizing the two luchadors for being lured by the dream of a WrestleMania moment.

Fans react to Penta and Rey Fenix's disappointing booking in WWE [Image credits: X/Twitter]

While some refuse to show sympathy to The Lucha Bros. due to their controversial AEW departure, others called out Triple H for wasting the two quality talents.

Not every AEW star has benefited from moving to WWE

In the past few months, WWE has acquired the services of a number of prominent AEW stars. Ethan Page and Ricky Saints seem to have benefited the most from their move to the Stamford-based promotion, as it has led them to championship success. However, Triple H has not come up with any solid plans for stars like Miro, Malakai Black, and Rey Fenix, all of whom came to WWE with high hopes.

Expand Tweet

While The Game had done a great job in booking Penta for a while, the former All Elite Wrestling star has lost several major matches in the past few weeks. WWE also signed Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May) recently, and it remains to be seen how she is booked going forward.

If the sports entertainment juggernaut continues to underutilize talents from other promotions, it would not be surprising if more and more free agents go on to sign with All Elite Wrestling instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!