"B***h move" - AEW star Ricochet publicly calls out WWE following shocking recent report

AEW star Ricochet has publicly called out WWE after a report recently shed light on how the global juggernaut was shockingly targeting the Jacksonville-based promotion. He called it a b***h move.

The former WWE star has become one of the most talked-about heels in the wrestling industry. He has elevated his game to such an extent that he is arguably the biggest heel in the company right now.

His social media activity has shown no signs of slowing down in the past few months, as he has not been afraid to openly talk about issues. Recent WrestleVotes reported that WWE was planning to continue hosting shows on the same dates as AEW events so that they could continue having an upper hand in the wrestling business and the narratives surrounding it.

Ricochet reacted to the reports and simply sent out a short message on X/Twitter where he made his feelings abundantly clear:

“B***h move.”

Ricochet reveals why he left WWE

Ever since Ricochet moved to AEW, he has been pretty vocal about how happy he was with his new workplace. He has also not shied away from taking shots at WWE.

Last year, he revealed why he had to leave the Stamford-based promotion. In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, he said:

“I was on a lot, but I feel like the quality of how much I was on TV wasn't there, for my fans. For me, I'm able to perform and do something I love, so I'm kind of getting... but I wasn't able to give my fans what they've been wanting out of me, whether or not that's... I don't know exactly what that was, but I just know, for my fans, they were wanting something, and I think that was missing for me. I know [AEW] is the perfect place to be able to give my fans exactly the Ricochet they've been looking for.”

That seemed like a fairly honest thought from his part, and the move to AEW has certainly worked out well for the former WWE star.

