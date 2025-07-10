TKO executives seemingly responsible for WWE's next big shot at AEW (Exclusive) 

TKO Executives may be responsible for another major shot that WWE is taking at AEW. This is in the context of another head-to-head battle that's set to take place one month from now.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC revealed WWE's plans for another major show to go up against an AEW pay-per-view. While AEW's ALL IN weekend is being flooded with a series of shows from WWE, such as Great American Bash, Saturday Night's Main Event, and Evolution, it looks like a bit of a repeat could happen in August.

As AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view takes place on August 24th, WWE is set to go head-to-head as the NXT Heatwave show is being planned for the same day. It was reported that it's expected to be held in South Carolina, and Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium is being considered as a venue. Not only this, but the decision to go head-to-head with AEW was a direct call from TKO executives.

Former WWE talent Jonathan Coachman laid into the TKO group with a big accusation

Jonathan Coachman, a former WWE personality, wasn't too impressed with Lyra Valkyria's promo on RAW recently. He didn't criticize her directly, but begged WWE to help talent with their promos. He did, however, state that veteran Becky Lynch and Bayley were "light years" ahead of Valkyria in their promos. Following this, he made a big accusation against TKO.

In a post on Twitter/X, Jonathan Coachman said that he never had issues helping WWE stars backstage, but he believes that the higher-ups at TKO don't want them to improve as they would have to pay them more:

"I spent over 10 years working with talent backstage and character development. I rarely say no when asked to help. But I am quite sure that TKO doesn’t want me helping their talent with promos. Because that would make them more valuable and ultimately they’d have to pay them more money. And we know that’s something they don’t want to do. See you at two Eastern on Sirius XM let’s go," he wrote.

There has been quite a bit of discourse online about the way WWE's parent company is handling things, especially in 2025. The rise in ticket prices has led to major discussions about whether hardcore fans are being priced out, as the average quality of life and purchasing power of middle-class people around the world have dropped.

The criticism seems to revolve heavily around WWE's parent company doing all it can to report record revenues, quarter after quarter, year after year.

