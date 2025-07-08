Veteran criticizes Lyra Valkyria; begs WWE to take action

A WWE veteran is unhappy with Lyra Valkyria following the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. The 28-year-old was a part of a segment involving Bayley and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch ahead of their Triple Threat Match for The Man's title at Evolution.
The three stars engaged in a war of words last night before a brawl broke out. The promo segment started with Becky Lynch addressing the WWE Universe, and soon, The Role Model made her way to the ring to confront her. Valkyria then walked out and took shots at both the veterans, saying that she would rescue the title from these two "disappointments" at Evolution.
That said, Valkyria's mic work didn't impress Jonathan Coachman. The former WWE commentator took to X to express his disappointment with the Irish star's promo work and urged WWE to step in.
"I don’t believe a thing Lyra says on the mic. I am begging WWE to start working with some of these talents on delivering promos. It has to go both ways, and Bayley and Becky are light-years ahead of Lyra. There are levels on the mic, and if you are going to be on RAW, you have to be at the highest level," he wrote.
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
With Lynch and Bayley having years of experience, Lyra Valkyria understandably has some catching up to do. With WWE showing faith in her abilities and putting her in a high-profile program, there is a good chance that The Bird Lady will reach greater heights soon, both in the ring and on the mic.
Lyra Valkyria stood tall at the end of the segment
As things got heated in the above-mentioned segment, Bayley said she watched Lyra Valkyria lose the Women's Intercontinental Title to Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank and raise her hand like a "b***h." This led to a brawl between the three stars.
Valkyria dropped Lynch with a punch before exchanging blows with Bayley. Eventually, Lyra took out both veterans with her Nightwing finisher and stood tall with the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
It will all come to a head at Evolution on July 13 when Becky Lynch defends her title against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!