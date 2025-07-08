  • home icon
  28-year-old star accused of secretly calling top name to attack Bayley

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 08, 2025 01:34 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Bayley was attacked this year right before a huge title match at WrestleMania 41, and while her attacker was revealed, a 28-year-old star was accused of setting it all up.

This week on the 7th July episode of RAW, we witnessed a standoff between the three women who will be competing for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Evolution 2025. Becky Lynch was in the ring first, followed by Bayley, and then Lyra Valkyria. As you likely know, Becky Lynch admitted to being the one who attacked The Role Model prior to WrestleMania 41.

Bayley, who has been on bad terms with Lyra Valkyria, accused the 28-year-old star of setting up Becky Lynch's attack on her. Valkyria, of course, vehemently denied this.

Becky Lynch, however, tried to stoke the fire by stating that Valkyria didn't exactly hesitate to pick up the phone when she offered to be a replacement at WrestleMania 41.

Overall, the segment was messy, but in a great way, as it highlighted the tensions between the three women. Valkyria and the Grand Slam Champion are no longer friends, as there are no friends when it comes to Championships.

At the end of the segment, Valkyria stood tall over both women.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
bell-icon Manage notifications