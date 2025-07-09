Former WWE star levels shocking allegations against TKO

A former WWE star recently made a massive claim on social media. He opined that the Stamford-based promotion's parent company, TKO, would not want him to help the performers for one shocking reason.

After the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, former red brand commentator Jonathan Coachman took to his X/Twitter account to reveal he was not impressed with Lyra Valkyria's mic work. He further "begged" the wrestling promotion to start working with some of the stars on their promos. Coachman responded to several users in the comments section of the post.

In one of those replies, the 51-year-old pointed out that he spent over ten years working with talent backstage. However, the veteran claimed that he was certain that TKO would not want him to help the performers, as it would increase their value. Jonathan Coachman added that the company did not want to pay them more money.

"I spent over 10 years working with talent back stage and character development. I rarely say no when asked to help. But I am quite sure that TKO doesn’t want me helping their talent with promos. Because that would make them more valuable and ultimately they’d have to pay them more money. And we know that’s something they don’t want to do. See you at two Eastern on Sirius XM let’s go," he wrote.

Jonathan Coachman predicts the outcome of major championship match slated for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, will host the 40th edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. In one of the most anticipated matches of the show, Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg in the latter's retirement match.

Speaking on Coach and Bro Live, Jonathan Coachman shared his prediction for the championship match. He believes that the WWE Hall of Famer will defeat The Ring General this Saturday.

"We still got to worry about Goldberg. I mean, have we forgotten already about Goldberg? He's going to become the World Heavyweight Champion on July 12," he said.

The upcoming clash against Gunther will be Goldberg's first after over three years. It will be interesting to see how he fares against The Ring General, who won back the World Championship last month.

