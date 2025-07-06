WWE taking World Heavyweight Title off Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, says analyst

Gunther is in his second reign as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and the odds are already stacked against him as he prepares for his first title defense. A former broadcaster is certain that the company is going to take the world title from the Imperium leader very soon. The name in question is Jonathan Coachman.

The Ring General will put his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The match is billed as Goldberg's final match, which is why some fans think a title change won't be on the cards.

But stranger things have happened in pro wrestling, and several wrestlers have retired as champions. John Cena is also hoping to do the same and walk away from WWE with his head held high. On Coach and Bro Live, Jonathan Coachman predicted that Da Man will capture the World Heavyweight Title in his hometown, Atlanta, next week.

"We still got to worry about Goldberg. I mean, have we forgotten already about Goldberg? He's going to become the World Heavyweight Champion on July 12." (From 38:00 to 38:08)

Could Goldberg's son appear in his last WWE match?

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, EC3 entertained the thought of Goldberg's son, Gage, coming to the aid of his father in case Seth Rollins tries to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

"What if, like, he had his son in the ring, he has got the title (...) Maybe even do it after the match. But then you know, Bron and Big Uce come in and lay him out, whap whatever. What if Rollins curb-stomped his son? You know what I mean. That would be, then you would have some heat behind that feud."

Things didn't go so well for Gage the last time he set foot inside the squared circle to save his father. Bobby Lashley put him in a Hurt Lock. Is he going to get involved in the action at Saturday Night's Main Event? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from the first portion of this article, please credit Coach and Bro Live and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

