Michael Cole officially confirms WWE star is retiring

The year 2025 is filled with wrestling retirements in WWE, with John Cena being a trendsetter for embarking on a year-long farewell tour. Another wrestler set to bid goodbye this year is none other than WCW icon Goldberg. RAW commentator Michael Cole has now made it official.

Goldberg will return to in-ring competition to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. There's a huge question mark hanging over his status since his supposed last match will be contested for the coveted prize.

Last month, WWE released an official presser for Saturday Night's Main Event, confirming the upcoming match would be the last chapter of Da Man's illustrious in-ring career. However, the 58-year-old Hall of Famer once again cast doubt over his future last week when Michael Cole asked him what would happen if he dethroned Gunther.

The WWE Hall of Famer simply responded by saying, "Interesting dilemma, isn't it?" But it looks like this is indeed his last hurrah, as Cole announced on RAW after Night of Champions that Goldberg would have his final match in his hometown later this month.

"It's only appropriate the final match of Goldberg's career would take place in Atlanta."

Goldberg on whether he would continue his WWE in-ring career

In an interview with 'CarCast,' Goldberg explained why it's time for him to hang up his boots for good.

"I've a life to live. I have a family and I have responsibilities. You know there's a lot you got to do at one point. I don't have anyone helping anymore. I've got my agents, but I don't have assistance, and I don't have anybody working under the roof other than myself. It's tough to be able to fit everything in. But there will be a lull after this match. I won't be wrestling anymore."

Whether or not he will lift the World Heavyweight Championship one more time remains to be seen, but The Ring General has already teased the idea of facing either Seth Rollins or CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

