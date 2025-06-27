"I won't be wrestling anymore" - 2-time WWE Universal Champion confirms retirement

A two-time WWE Universal Champion is now done with wrestling. He will be retiring after this.

Goldberg was interviewed on CarCast, where he discussed his retirement and the journey that led to his final WWE match. The star is slated to face Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event show.

The star said that had it not been for the stem cell treatment, he would not be able to return for one last match in WWE. He said that he had to work out strategically and slowly gain proper function in several parts of his body.

"If Bioxcellerator didn't hook me up with the stem cells, I don't think I'd be able to be doing this. So that was something I strategically needed to place at the beginning so i could chill and Then slowly get back into training and get my shoulder back, and hopefully get my knee back, and keep my spine aligned. There's a lot that goes into it, and I got to be a human being along the way."

He added that he was tired, as he had a lot of work to do in his real life as well, and that he was working alone without assistance. However, he confirmed that after this, he would have the chance to get the work done as he would be done with wrestling. He will be retiring.

"I've a life to live. I have a family and I have responsibilities. You know there's a lot you got to do at one point. I don't have anyone helping anymore. I've got my agents, but I don't have assistance, and I don't have anybody working under the roof other than myself. It's tough to be able to fit everything in. But there will be a lull after this match. I won't be wrestling anymore." (6:45 - 7:39)

Goldberg meets Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in a matter of two weeks.

Please credit CarCast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

