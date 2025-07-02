19-year-old star to debut at Saturday Night's Main event; get stomped by Seth Rollins, says former WWE star (Exclusive)

The upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event promises to be a spectacular affair, particularly with Goldberg being scheduled to face Gunther. According to former WWE star EC3, this could lead to Seth Rollins intervening in the planned segment.

If Goldberg manages to win against Gunther, he will become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. This does lead to more opportunities for the creative department, considering Da Man will have to drop the title to someone else before he retires. According to EC3, this could potentially be done by Seth Rollins coming in to confront Goldberg.

Speaking on UnSKripted, EC3 outlined a scenario where Seth would demolish Goldberg's 19-year-old son, Gage, to generate heat. He said:

"What if, like, he had his son in the ring, he has got the title... Maybe even do it after the match. But then you know, Bron and Big Uce come in and lay him out, whap whatever. What if Rollins curb-stomped his son? You know what I mean. That would be, then you would have some heat behind that feud." [19:58 onwards]

It remains to be seen what WWE plans to do next with Goldberg.

