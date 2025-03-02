Backstage brawl breaks out in AEW after Collision goes off air

A massive brawl broke out between two popular stars after the latest episode of AEW Collision went off the air. The security personnel backstage had to separate the two from fighting.

After this week's Collision, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Gabe Kidd was spotted backstage in an exclusive video posted by All Elite Wrestling's X handle. He interrupted Mark Briscoe during his interview, and the confrontation turned into a massive brawl.

The brawl took a violent turn, and the security personnel backstage had to get involved. AEW officials had to separate Briscoe and Kidd to stop the melee. Gabe Kidd also attacked some officials during the altercation to make things more heated.

You can view the video of the brawl below.

Gabe Kidd made his return to All Elite Wrestling TV on an episode of Collision a few weeks ago when he defeated The Butcher in a hard-hitting encounter. Meanwhile, Mark Briscoe wrestled his last match against Kyle Fletcher in a losing cause many weeks ago.

It seems All Elite Wrestling has already planted the seeds for an eventual match between Briscoe and Kidd, and only time will tell when it takes place.

What are your thoughts on Kidd's recent All Elite Wrestling run? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

