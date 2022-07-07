Interesting backstage details emerge regarding Chris Jericho's segment on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho appeared in a backstage segment on this week's Dynamite where he and his Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Ruby Soho. However, an interesting detail has emerged regarding the segment.

Jericho interrupted Eddie Kingston's in-ring promo with Tony Schiavone last night to show the Mad King his good friend Soho having her arm trapped in a car door. Tay Conti then slammed the door shut, attempting to do some serious damage to the former WWE superstar.

However, Fightful Select has reported that the footage shot for this segment was filmed before this week's edition of AEW Dynamite and was not live. This is down to Chris Jericho not being in the country for this week's show.

"The Wizard" has been on tour in the UK with Inside the Ropes to do the "Jericho Chronicles" tour, where he has opened up about different areas of his career and engaged with fans in attendance through question and answer sessions.

Because of this, the segment on AEW Dynamite had to be spliced into the show. That Jericho was able to orchestrate this attack on Ruby Soho a week in advance while he's on the other side of the world might prove he is a wizard after all.

Chris Jericho is still Eddie Kingston's prime target

Despite the "Blood and Guts" edition of AEW Dynamite being seen as a definitive end to the rivalry for everyone involved in the match, it isn't over in Eddie Kingston's mind.

Due to the fact that Chris Jericho didn't bleed on June 29th, plus the fact that he wasn't the one to surrender for his team (Matt Menard did that instead), Kingston is still out for the former AEW World Champion's blood.

Before he was interrupted, Eddie Kingston made it very clear that at some point in the future, he will get his hands on Jericho and make him bleed. However, at the time of writing, there has been no confirmation as to when this potential bloodbath between the two men will take place.

Will Eddie Kingston ever taste Jericho's blood? Only time will tell!

