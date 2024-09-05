Backstage fight breaks out between two AEW champions during Dynamite

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Modified Sep 05, 2024 03:49 GMT
A huge brawl took place between two AEW champions on the recent edition of Dynamite. The stars in question are Will Opsreay and PAC. The duo will face each other at All Out, with the International Championship on the line.

PAC has been regarded as one of the best athletes in AEW. A few weeks before the Wembley show, he became the top contender for the title. On July 10, he defeated Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher, and Tomohiro Ishii on Dynamite for a title shot. He decided to cash it in at All Out pay-per-view.

On last week's Dynamite, Will Ospreay came on stage to confront Ricochet following his match with Kyle Fletcher. Moments after he appeared, PAC attacked him with a poisonrana. A huge six-man tag team match was announced on this week's show. The AEW World Trios Champions faced Will Opsreay and The Conglomeration.

PAC and Blackpool Combat Club won the match. During the contest, he and Will faced off multiple times. Later, the duo brawled backstage, with the 38-year-old star having the upper hand. Following the brutal attack, PAC warned Ospreay not to underestimate him.

It will be interesting to see who walks out as the International Champion from the All Out pay-per-view.

Edited by Angana Roy
