Backstage frustration in AEW over Tony Khan's big refusal [Reports]

All is not well in AEW and it seems like Tony Khan is to blame if reports are to be believed. This will no doubt shock the fans.

Tony is one of the most passionate men in the pro wrestling industry and it is clear for all to see just how much AEW means to him. From his media scrums to him getting emotional, it is all well documented.

However, it has now been noted that there is considerable backstage frustration at one big issue with Tony Khan and that is his alleged refusal to have production meetings. Journalist Bryan Alvarez spoke about this on the Bryan and Vinny Show and said:

“The bigger story here than this was just such a f*cking disaster is not a week goes by, not one week goes by, where I don’t hear somebody in AEW saying, ‘Why the f*ck don’t we have production meetings? We need production meetings. Things happen on every show where if we had a production meeting, they wouldn’t happen.’ But Tony [Khan] refuses to do production meetings, and here we are. This is another one. What in the f*ck happened here? Nobody knows. I didn’t get a single good explanation for it. It was just everybody was on a different page, and you made the baby face look like an absolute idiot, and away we go.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Mick Foley reveals conversation with Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is a very famous name in wrestling and he often shows his appreciation to every wrestler, regardless of company.

He has now acknowledged the exchanges he has had with Tony Khan over the years and said that he was not interested in a move to AEW. In an interview with Casino Beats, Foley said:

“Well, what’s funny is I met with Tony Khan for lunch years and years ago and I would occasionally, back when I was on Twitter [X], I’d occasionally DM him like, 'Hey, see if you can get the music to Thunderstruck for Thunder Rosa, just little things like that for.' Honestly, I wouldn’t want to travel every week to do a show. I really like what I’m doing now. I like being able to pick or choose and I do keep busy. But I like the idea that if I don’t want to be on the road, I just don’t take bookings for a week or two, and then I have myself two or three weeks off.”

It would be great to see the former WWE Champion in AEW but it looks like it might not happen anytime soon.

