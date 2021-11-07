Backstage heat on Samuray Del Sol in AEW: Reports

AEW star Samuray Del Sol aka Kalisto attracted attention for the wrong reason. Samuray misspelled the name of the late Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee in a recent tweet. As a result, Del Sol has reportedly garnered backstage heat in AEW.

After making his AEW debut, Samuray took to Twitter to say that he prayed for the late Brodie Lee and also thanked him. However, it all fell apart when Chris Jericho replied to the tweet.

Jericho pointed out that Del Sol spelled Jon wrong, which was backed by Huber's widow Amanda. After a series of tweets, Amanda said she forgave Samuray for mentioning her husband just for the sake of it.

Samuray Del Sol® “Manny $” @gloat Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) before my match.. thank you for showing me your home @AEW and giving me the strength and energy I need it today 🙏🏼 forever your in my heart Hermano… Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) before my match.. thank you for showing me your home @AEW and giving me the strength and energy I need it today 🙏🏼 forever your in my heart Hermano…

Now, in a recent episode of Bryan and Vinny Show, Bryan Alvarez reported that a lot of people were bothered by Samuray Del Sol's tweet and Amanda's reaction.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter podcast, it was reported that Amanda wasn't happy with Samuray. Amanda noted that Del Sol wasn't Jon's friend and she hadn't heard from the former WWE superstar since her husband's death.

Wrestling fans were split on the issue regarding AEW star Samuray Del Sol's tweet

After seeing the reactions of Chris Jericho and Amanda Huber, fans were split on the issue.

Some fans supported Jericho and Huber as it was a sensitive matter for the duo. However, others felt that the reactions from Jericho and Amanda were harsh and they shouldn't have embarrassed Del Sol on social media.

FREEZE! MICHAEL SCOON! @COOlGUyAl @dastardlyduo3 @MandaLHuber @FFS_Utd @trymynameagain @IAmJericho I think what she’s saying is he and Jon weren’t friends like that & he’s using his name for clout. Even if that’s the case I think as a widow, calling him out publicly is excessive when all he was doing was paying respects. If she felt it was disingenuous, a DM would suffice. @dastardlyduo3 @MandaLHuber @FFS_Utd @trymynameagain @IAmJericho I think what she’s saying is he and Jon weren’t friends like that & he’s using his name for clout. Even if that’s the case I think as a widow, calling him out publicly is excessive when all he was doing was paying respects. If she felt it was disingenuous, a DM would suffice.

The same group also pointed out that nobody had an issue when AEW star Miro misspelled Brodie Lee's name in multiple tweets. In the same report, it was mentioned that the case with Miro was different as the former WWE superstar was constantly in touch with Jon's family.

