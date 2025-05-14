Backstage morale in AEW disclosed ahead of Beach Break 2025

An AEW star disclosed the mindset of stars backstage just ahead of the Beach Break edition of Dynamite. The years 2023 and 2024 were among the lowest points for the Tony Khan-led promotion. Fans weren't interested in any particular stories and were tired of the lack of a star-studded roster.

Ad

However, as per Kyle Fletcher, one of the fastest-rising stars in AEW, the promotion made a huge change in major aspects of their presentation. Tony Khan moved his shows to smaller venues this year instead of arenas. So far, the company has taken its shows to different venues, each with a unique setup and atmosphere.

While speaking on Q101Chicago, The ProtoStar claimed that the venues' atmospheres have changed wrestlers' mindsets and brought out their passion.

Ad

Trending

“I think these venues have really reignited a lot of people’s passion backstage. When you have these weird, wacky balconies and theatres... it brings a different feeling. It has really brought alive our wrestlers’ passion again," he said. [H/T - Drainmaker on X]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Fletcher reveals his dream opponent in AEW

The ProtoStar hasn't shown variety in his character since turning heel. Week by week, fans have started to connect with the former ROH World Television Champion.

While speaking on DownUnder the Ring, Kyle Fletcher revealed he wanted to face former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe somewhere down the line.

"I got asked this the other day, and the one that stuck out is Samoa Joe. I've never touched Samoa Joe. Up until Dynamite, I'd never touched Buddy Matthews. So I think that would have been like my other one. I would have been like, okay, but now that we've had a match, we've been in the ring together, Samoa Joe," he said.

Ad

It is unlikely that the duo will wrestle each other in the coming months as both are focused on completely different things.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More