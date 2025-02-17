Kyle Fletcher names former WWE champion as dream opponent in AEW

The AEW roster consists of talents from all across the globe. Several wrestlers are natives of countries such as Japan, Canada, England, New Zealand, and Australia.

Ad

One of All Elite Wrestling's brightest prospects is Australian star Kyle Fletcher. The 26-year-old made his debut in the company in 2022 and is currently one of its biggest assets. He is a member of the Don Callis Family, which, apart from him, consists of Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Mark Davis.

Fans believe that The ProtoStar is a future world champion. In his short career so far, he has faced several popular names, including Tomohiro Ishii, Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Will Ospreay, and more. In a recent conversation with Deej of DownUnder The Ring, Fletcher revealed that his dream opponent was former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

Ad

Trending

"I got asked this the other day, and the one that stuck out is Samoa Joe. I've never touched Samoa Joe. Up until Dynamite, I'd never touched Buddy Matthews. So I think that would have been like my other one. I would have been like, okay, but now that we've had a match, we've been in the ring together, Samoa Joe. I think he's at the top of the list," Fletcher said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Before joining All Elite Wrestling, Joe was signed to WWE, where he won multiple titles.

Sonjay Dutt believes AEW star Kyle Fletcher is the future of pro wrestling

Former TNA X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt is a producer and manager in All Elite Wrestling. He is seemingly a fan of the Australian star. In a recent appearance on Mike Jones' YouTube channel, Dutt said The ProtoStar was the future of professional wrestling.

Ad

"The guy's over 6'0 tall, he's in his 20s, to me, he's not just the future of AEW, but I think he's the future of pro wrestling," said Dutt.

Kyle Fletcher is a former Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion and a former IWGP Tag Team Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback