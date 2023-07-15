Backstage reaction to AEW banning several moves, star makes a big claim on possible punishments - Reports

AEW recently implemented new rules and safety protocols to make the overall product safer. Some moves, considered dangerous for the wrestlers or audience, like chair shots to the head, have been banned. Also, certain other moves including weapon usage now require pre-approval from the producers.

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on an AEW star's opinion about AEW's latest rules. The unnamed star told the journalist that there would be no significant visible changes as a consequence of the new rules.

This is because the things that have been made mandatory to be reported as per the rules were already being told to the producers by the wrestlers. Dave Meltzer wrote:

"One wrestler noted to us that you won’t see any changes that would be noticeable since all of those things that you have to alert the producers about were all things that talent would already been telling the producers about to begin with."

It was further added that violations of rules happen rarely, and in the rare cases when wrestlers violate rules, there will be no great repercussions for the talent involved, but only minor fines will be imposed.

Moves banned as per the AEW's new rules

The AEW's new rules include a ban on moves like chair shots to the head or back of the head, especially the unprotected ones, and buckle bombs.

The new rules have also prohibited physical interaction with the crowd, bleeding while in the crowd, throwing bloody objects or weapons, and spitting.

Bleeding intentionally, usage of any weapons like tables, and chairs, any form of dives from substantial heights, fighting in the crowd, etc now require pre-approval. Find more details about the bans in this article.

The impact that the bans will have on the overall appeal of the product is yet to be seen.

Do you find any of these bans too far-fetched? Let us know in the comments section below.