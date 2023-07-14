AEW reportedly bans 'Buckle bomb' and multiple moves, details on the spots that need approval revealed

In the upcoming weeks, there are reportedly going to be a lot of changes in AEW. To be more specific, the wrestling style in the promotion might seem very different as many maneuvers have been supposedly banned.

It is no big secret that All Elite Wrestling has had no limits when it comes to in-ring action. The wrestlers have been given a lot of creative freedom to do what they felt like in the ring. It was one of the reasons why talents preferred AEW over any other wrestling promotion.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, things are not going to be the same in the Jacksonville-based promotion. A document was shared with the talent and staff that stated that several moves have been banned.

The list includes chair shots, more specifically unprotected shots to the head, attacking the back of the head, Buckle Bombs (the move that seemingly ended Sting's WWE career). Other moves in the list are blind moves onto the turnbuckle, awkward arm positions which may also result in a concussion, and selling any form of seizures.

The report also stated that crowd interactions such as taking their drinks or food, bleeding or spitting in the crowd, and throwing weapons into the crowd are also banned.

It was also reported that there is a list of spots that may not be any high-risk banned completely, but rather require approval from the higher-ups before the match. Spots such as intentional bleeding, tables, and ladder spots all require approval. Adding to this, any physicality within the crowd or any spot involving referees, managers, or special guests all require permission.

The usage of weapons such as steel chairs, kendo sticks, etc... all need to be approved by officials beforehand as well. Lastly, intentional bleeding also needs to be approved by Tony Khan or any of the higher-ups.

AEW officials reportedly need to involve themselves in ensuring the safety of the wrestlers

According to the aforementioned Fightful Select report, there is a specific task assigned to the non-wrestling talent.

The referees, medical staff, coaches trainers, and security all have to be focused and ensuring the safety of the wrestlers and the crowd.

It was noted that the main purpose was to ensure that the AEW talent is safe but at the same time the quality of wrestling is not affected either.

