Backstage report about reaction to controversial blood-spot at AEW Full Gear

In a shocking turn of events at AEW Full Gear, the intense Texas Deathmatch between Swerve Strickland and Adam Page left wrestling fans buzzing.

The match began with an explosive start as Hangman Page delivered a brutal blow, causing Swerve to bleed profusely. One particular moment in the match that caught everyone's attention was Hangman Page drinking Swerve Strickland's blood.

Hangman Page, after taking in a mouthful of Strickland's blood, spat it back out, leaving fans astonished, and divided in their reactions. The incident quickly went viral on social media, igniting a debate about whether it was planned or approved.

According to Sean Sapp from Fightful Select, AEW's producer for the match had indeed approved the blood drinking spot. Prior to the match, Hangman spitting the blood in the air was also given the green light.

The backstage reaction within AEW was overwhelmingly positive. People were thrilled with how the match was received and executed. It does seem that the controversial spot was carefully planned and executed as intended.

As Swerve Strickland emerged victorious from this violent and bloody war, it left fans wondering what lies ahead in the storyline between him and Hangman Page.

Wrestling veteran shares his thoughts on Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland AEW Full Gear match

Known for his critical stance on AEW, Jim Cornette discussed the Texas Death Match on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience.

Cornette commented on the controversial blood spot, stating that the both men were idiots for what they did to themselves.

"And at that point, somehow he’s busted Swerve [Strickland] open also, and Swerve hit a gusher and starts pouring blood. And this is where [Hangman] Page lays down on his back as Swerve is bending over bleeding from his head, lays down on his back and opens his mouth so that he can drink Swerve’s blood to show how bad**s he is." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

With this being Strickland's second victory over Page, the anticipation for their next encounter is sure to be high amongst the fans.

