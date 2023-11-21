Jim Cornette calls Hangman Page “f*cking distasteful” following AEW Full Gear

It's safe to say that Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland's Texas Death Match from AEW Full Gear has gotten under the skin of Jim Cornette, with the WWE veteran calling out both men for what they did.

The Texas Death Match has divided opinion amongst people in the wrestling business. Many call it one of the greatest matches of the year, while others have slammed it for being too violent.

One spot in particular has people talking, where Hangman Page drank Swerve Strickland's blood. On the most recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran gave his stance on the match and the men involved:

"And at that point, somehow he’s busted Swerve [Strickland] open also and Swerve hit a gusher and starts pouring blood. And this is where [Hangman] Page lays down on his back as Swerve is bending over bleeding from his head, lays down on his back and opens his mouth so that he can drink Swerve’s blood to show how bada$$ he is." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Cornette didn't enjoy the match, or that particular spot at all, claiming that AEW could have lost their female fanbase and their TV deal because of it, leading to Jim slamming Hangman Page in particular:

"And I believe at that point, you know again I go back to when Lyndon Johnson said after Cronkite came back from Vietnam if we’ve lost Cronkite, we’ve lost America. I think they’ve lost the female audience that they might not have had to begin with on that one. And again, they might have lost the network that they potentially might or might not have had off of that one. You f*cking idiot, he’s no better than [Jon Moxley] or [Nick Gage]. He got more hair, [Hangman] Page. Otherwise, he is as stupid, and demented and f*cking distasteful." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Something else annoyed Jim Cornette at AEW Full Gear

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page's Texas Death Match wasn't the only violent spectacle at AEW Full Gear, as the Tag Team Titles were defended in a four-way ladder match.

Ricky Starks and Big Bill defeated the Kings of the Black Throne, La Faccion Ingobernable, and FTR in a match that left all eight men with some nasty battle scars. Dax Harwood showed off his scars on social media, attracting the attention of Jim Cornette.

Cornette believes Tony Khan should be held responsible for his wrestlers sustaining such injuries. He said he should treat them more like human beings and less like action figures.

