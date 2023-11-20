62-year-old lashes out at Tony Khan over top AEW star's injury at Full Gear 2023

A wrestling veteran has lashed out at AEW president Tony Khan for the injuries that one of All Elite Wrestling's top stars sustained at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view.

One of the more physical matches on the Full Gear card came in the form of the four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Championships. The champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks walked into the match hoping to fend off FTR, La Faccion Ingobernable, and The Kings of the Black Throne.

The match saw many dangerous spots. Piledrivers on ladders, top rope splashes to the outside, and a superplex to the outside on top of everyone. After all was said and done, FTR's Dax Harwood showed off his battle scars while sitting in a first class seat waiting for his plane to take off.

"Split open forehead. Swollen eye. I wonder what these business people in first class are thinking. Who cares?! We put our bodies through all of that to call ourselves the best. For the love of the game." tweeted @DaxFTR.

While Dax Harwood didn't mind showing off his wounds, Jim Cornette wasn't impressed at all, as the former WWE manager believes that AEW president Tony Khan shouldn't be having his wrestlers sustain such injuries in the first place.

"If there's any people in first class in the WRESTLING business, I bet they're thinking you need to find some opponents that can f**king work and a booker who realizes you're a human being, not a f**king video game character. But that's just my initial thought...." tweeted @TheJimCornette.

Tony Khan has set out the rules for the AEW Continental Classic

With Full Gear now in the rear-view mirror, all eyes turn to the inaugural AEW Continental Classic Tournament that begins this Wednesday on Dynamite. Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe and Andrade El Idolo have all been revealed as entrants, and Tony Khan revealed some more details about the tournament.

Tony Khan announced at the Full Gear post-show media scrum that there will be 33 matches in total, 15 in each 'league,' 2 league finals and an overall final that will take place at World's End on December 30th.

Each win will be worth three points, a draw will be worth one point, and no points will be awarded to the loser. The overall winner of the tournament will win the Western equivalent of the famous Triple Crown Championship from All Japan Pro Wrestling.

The championship will be comprised of the ROH World Championship, the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship (both currently held by Eddie Kingston), and the brand-new AEW Continental Championship.

