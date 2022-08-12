Backstage reports on CM Punk's unfortunate foot injury still prevalent; to allegedly miss competing in upcoming AEW shows

Despite returning on Dynamite last night, it seems CM Punk's injury is still lingering. Backstage reports also suggest he could miss some upcoming AEW shows.

During the show's post-match brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club, Punk emerged and fended off Jericho's faction. After the chaos, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion had a confrontation with the interim world champion, Jon Moxley.

Yet, it appears that Punk's surgically repaired foot is still under rehabilitation. PWInsider reported that the 43-year-old was still experiencing great pain a few weeks ago and had just been freed off of his walking boot.

The report added that he probably won't compete until the September 4th All Out 2022 event in Chicago, Illinois.

With the All Out event just a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see if a potential title unification match between Punk and Moxley will occur.

CM Punk's return details and reported plans for All Out 2022

The potential brewing idea for the September 4th event is for CM Punk and Jon Moxley to have a title unification match. Punk is the lineal champion while Moxley is the current interim title holder.

With regards to The Second City Saint's return last night on AEW Dynamite, reports also state that there was a restricted backstage area, possibly pointing to the former's surprise emergence. Plus, no one knew about Punk's return, including the wrestlers involved in the post-match brawl.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the next few weeks, especially concerning the status of the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates centering around Punk's shocking comeback.

