Backstage talk on former WWE star's role upon potential AEW move - Reports

One of the most vicious wrestlers in the entire wrestling business has not apparently renewed his contract with IMPACT Wrestling this year, and is currently a free agent. He has been rumored to join AEW. The star in question is Sami Callihan.

Callihan signed with IMPACT Wrestling in 2017, and since then, has won multiple titles throughout his tenure. After becoming a free agent as on October 1st 2023, there were talks about possibilities of The New Horror joining different promotions.

Expand Tweet

As reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was a strong rumor going around that Sami was joining AEW, and taking a new role in the promotion. He had been reportedly offered a role of in-ring wrestler, along with working as an agent. It is very hard to confirm his exact status at the moment, due to a lack of confirmed news. With Callihan currently taking dates outside, it was confirmed that no agreement had been signed between him and AEW yet.

It would be interesting to see which company does Sami Callihan sign with. Any promotion he goes, fans are sure to see varied kinds of hardcore matches.

WWE Star Karrion Kross tweets about inviting Sami Callihan to WWE

Sami Callihan became a free agent on October 1st after he didn't renew his contract with IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year. Fans have been speculating where the former Impact World Champion will head for his future.

Last week, Karrion Kross took to twitter and invited Callihan to join WWE.

"I held this title proudly, Sami. You always brought out the most vicious side of me - which always took me to my next level. I heard you’re a free agent now. Let me return the favor, and open a door for you that you once opened for me."

Expand Tweet

Both Kross and Callihan are former Impact Champions. It will be interesting to see how things go in the future, and which promotion does Sami join nect - WWE or AEW.

Which promotion do you think he is joining? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.