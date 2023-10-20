Karrion Kross just invited enormously popular 36-year-old free agent to sign with WWE

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross opened the door for a popular free agent to sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

Sami Callihan is a name that has become increasingly popular in recent years largely due to his time with IMPACT Wrestling, where he won the top prize. However, before he was Sami Callihan in IMPACT, he was with WWE, where he wrestled in NXT under the ring name Solomon Crowe.

Sami Callihan had an unsuccessful run in NXT and was released on November 24, 2015. Since then, he has come a long way and is currently one of the top stars in pro wrestling. Recently, it was revealed that the 36-year-old star's time with IMPACT had come to an end, and he was now officially a free agent.

On hearing this news, Karrion Kross took to social media to extend his invitation to have the former IMPACT star join WWE.

"I held this title proudly Sami. You always brought out the most vicious side of me- which always took me to my next level. I heard you’re a free agent now. Let me return the favor and open a door for you that you once opened for me."

Karrion Kross dispels rumors of heat with Batista

In 2019, Karrion Kross made headlines when he called out Batista after his match against Nick Gage during a Bloodsport 2 event. Since then, there have been rumors that there is heat between the two men.

However, Kross clarified this on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he stated that Batista was in the same building and he hoped the Hollywood star would confront him after being called out.

One can only imagine what would've happened had Batista answered his challenge and confronted him.

