Backstage update on Britt Baker's AEW status (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 22, 2025 10:49 GMT
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion (Image credits: The star's Instagram)

Britt Baker has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The former AEW Women's World Champion hasn't appeared on television in nearly two months. There are a lot of conflicting reports on her contract status as well.

Speaking during a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter provided a backstage update on Britt Baker's AEW status. The veteran journalist noted that both parties were "working things out:"

"From what I've heard from my sources at AEW, they're working things out. She's not out of that company at this point, I think. AEW, if they're having this backstage issue with her...there's a lot of egos in dressing rooms. They're all over the place."
He continued:

"We don't know what really happened, but I think AEW still considers her one of the originals and they're not just going to let her go to WWE where she will become a bigger star." [From 11:36 onwards]

A new report provided some details on the length of Britt Baker's AEW contract. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio, The D.M.D. still has some time left on her contract (without mentioning the number), and it was likely she'd be used on All Elite TV again in the future.

It appears fans have no choice but to wait and see when Tony Khan decides to bring Baker back on AEW television.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
