  Bad news for AEW stars Kamille and Toni Storm

Bad news for AEW stars Kamille and Toni Storm

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Mar 10, 2025 18:23 GMT
Toni Storm is the current AEW Women's World Champion
Toni Storm is the current AEW Women's World Champion [Image source: AEW Facebook]

AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm and Kamille were involved in a huge project outside of the promotion recently. The female stars starred in the Queen of the Ring movie and the box office numbers are out.

The Queen of the Ring tells the story of Mildred Burke played by Emily Bett Rickards. The movie features AEW stars Kamille, Toni Storm, WWE star Naomi, and a brief appearance by Britt Baker. The movie's premiere was recently held in Los Angeles, California.

However, the Box Office Mojo has revealed the numbers the film did on its premiere. The movie pulled $380,000 from a limited release in 825 theaters across the United States. The movie might be moved to streaming platforms soon due to its poor numbers.

Kamille on being pulled from AEW TV

Last year, Kamille quit as Mercedes Mone's bodyguard. Many believed it would lead to a feud between Mone and Kamille, however she was pulled from television and has not been seen in the company since.

In an interview with Covalent TV, Kamille slammed the promotion for not allowing her the opportunity to showcase her talent in front of All Elite fans. She shared her desire to show her personality to the Jacksonville-based promotion's audience.

"I still feel like the AEW world hasn’t even seen a glimmer of what I have to offer. Even being able to talk and show some personality, I’m really excited for AEW fans to get to know me a little better. It’s about introducing that side of me to the fans. If someone says, ‘Oh, there’s no personality,’ I mean, to be honest, I’d agree with them up to this point because I haven’t really gotten the chance to show it. So, I’m just really excited for everyone to see that I’m more than just standing there making faces." [H/T: Ringside News]

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan brings Kamille back to All Elite Wrestling television.

Edited by Brandon Nell
