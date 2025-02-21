Baffling Tony Khan decision leaves 21-time WWE champion puzzled; awkward Triple H comparison for AEW boss

A former 21-time WWE champion made a comparison between Tony Khan and Triple H's management after the recent AEW Grand Slam Australia fiasco. There was a huge discourse regarding the size of the ring for the event.

The former 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion, Stevie Richards was left dumbfounded following Tony Khan's recent blunder. Fans pointed out the issue with the small size of the ring at the recent Grand Slam Australia event. It was noticeable that the size and structure of the ring were not as usual.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star stated that Tony Khan should've shipped or stored the usual AEW ring to Australia similar to how WWE, under Triple H's creative regime, does for their international shows:

"Tony Khan could've bought a ring and had it shipped to Australia or bought a ring or had it made over there in Australia and just left it there. I think WWE does that, they have warehouses where the rings are in Europe or in UK or the West Coast. They get picked up and they get brought to the building. But internationally, WWE for a fact has rings pretty much in every country and it's their ring," Richards stated. [3:25-3:52]

Triple H's statement regarding The Rock's return this week

The news that The Rock would show up on SmackDown this Friday as 'The Final Boss' took the internet by storm. Given it is WrestleMania season, The Rock's return might inject much-needed excitement in fans. WWE issued a press release regarding the big return along with Triple H's statement that read the following:

“Strap in,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

Moreover, it remains to be seen what The Final Boss will have to say after his return on SmackDown this Friday.

If you use quotes from the first half, please credit 'The Stevie Richards Show' and give an h/t to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

